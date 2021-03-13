Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo new users

When Danish national Martin Nielsen moved to Kenya to work with a venture capital firm, he quickly switched gears after spotting an opportunity in streaming music and selling downloads. Fast forward eight years and the Kenya-based company he co-founded and now leads, Mdundo, is listed on the Danish stock market and is posting rapid growth in users in the African markets it serves. Robert Downey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst film nods

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani landed on the list of nominees on Friday for Razzie Awards, an annual shaming of what voters consider the year's worst films and performances. Downey Jr. was in the running for worst actor for playing the title role in "Dolittle," a movie remake about a doctor who can talk to animals. J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Shakespeare company to resume shows for audiences in outdoor theatre

Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company will resume performances for live audiences in a specially constructed outdoor theatre in the summer, beginning with a production of "The Comedy of Errors", it said on Friday. The RSC, based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, plans to stage shows in the Garden Theatre, located in the gardens outside its Swan Theatre, which overlooks the river Avon. Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday. AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest cinema operator, will start reopening its Los Angeles locations starting with two theaters on Monday, the company said in a statement on Friday. Cinemas in Los Angeles County, the home of Hollywood and the largest moviegoing market in the United States, have been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local authorities cleared them to resume operations again starting on Monday if they limited attendance to 25% capacity. Meghan complains to UK regulator over TV host Piers Morgan

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has complained to Britain's media regulator about broadcaster Piers Morgan and his comment that he did not believe a word she had said in her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan, a former tabloid editor and CNN presenter, left his high-profile job on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week after a backlash against his comments on the interview, in which Meghan revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain. At Cesar Awards, host hurls barbs at France's COVID-19 strategy

Marina Fois, one of France's best known comedians, took aim at the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic in a searing speech to open a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees. Rose, singer from K-pop's Blackpink, says solo album a reminder of her motive

K-pop singer Rose, a member of the hit band Blackpink, said on Friday her debut solo album has given her a chance to look back at where she has come from and it served as a reminder of what motivates her as an artist. Blackpink have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016. Their main vocalist, Rose, released her solo album "R" on Friday. Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

