Kaley Cuoco to play Doris Day in new limited series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:24 IST
Actor Kaley Cuoco will portray screen legend Doris Day in an upcoming limited series from Warner Bros Television.

The untitled series is based on Day's official biography ''Doris Day: Her Own Story'', penned by AE Hotchner and published in 1976, reported Deadline.

Cuoco, known for featuring in shows such as ''The Big Bang Theory'' and ''Charmed'', will also produce the project through her Yes, Norman Productions.

The show marks her second collaboration with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television after the success of her HBO Max series ''The Flight Attendant''. The day was one of the biggest female stars of the 1950s and 1960s and had an equally impressive musical career.

Born as Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff, on April 3, 1922, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Day began her professional career as a singer at the age of 15 and tasted success in her early 20s with the song ''Sentimental Journey'', in collaboration with Les Brown's band.

But it was the signature song ''Que Sera Sera'' from Alfred Hitchcock's 1956 film ''The Man Who Knew Too Much'' that brought her global fame.

Over the years, she featured in films such as ''Calamity Jane'', ''The Thrill of It All'', ''Love Me or Leave Me'', and ''Pillow Talk''.

Day married four times, and her third husband lost all of their money, leaving her in debt when he died in 1968. A television career saved her from financial ruin.

The limited series will be executive produced by Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

