Lucy Hale to star in AMC crime drama 'Ragdoll'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

''Katy Keene'' star Lucy Hale is set to feature in an upcoming crime series, titled ''Ragdoll''.

The six-episode show, which hails from AMC and Alibi, was ordered to series back in February, reported Variety.

In the series, six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the ''Ragdoll''.

Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The ''Ragdoll Killer'' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole. It will start filming in the coming months.

''Ragdoll'' is written by Freddy Syborn, who will executive-produce alongside Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

