Actor Will Forte sets 'Expiration Date' series at Peacock

Actor Will Forte will play the lead role in a drama series for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

The show, titled ''Expiration Date'', will be written and executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams reported Variety.

Forte, known for starring in films such as ''Nebraska'', ''Booksmart'' and ''Rock of Ages'', will play Robin, a man, who consumed by grief, finds a life insurance policy that covers suicide, provided that the individual doesn't carry out the deed within one year. ''Content that his family will be provided for, Robin sets his expiration date and contemplates how he will spend his final year. It's going to be a long twelve months,'' the official plotline read.

Universal Television will produce the show with Forte and Sarah Hammond also serving as executive producers.

Besides ''Expiration Date'', Forte has another series lined up at Peacock. He will star in and write ''MacGruber'', which is based on the ''SNL'' character that he created during his time on the show.

