Left Menu

Actor Will Forte sets 'Expiration Date' series at Peacock

Actor Will Forte will play the lead role in a drama series for NBC Universal streaming service Peacock. The show, titled Expiration Date, will be written and executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams, reported Variety. Forte, known for starring in films such as Nebraska, Booksmart, and Rock of Ages, will play Robin, a man, who consumed by grief, finds a life insurance policy that covers suicide, provided that the individual doesn't carry out the deed within one year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:15 IST
Actor Will Forte sets 'Expiration Date' series at Peacock
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@OrvilleIV)

Actor Will Forte will play the lead role in a drama series for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

The show, titled ''Expiration Date'', will be written and executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams reported Variety.

Forte, known for starring in films such as ''Nebraska'', ''Booksmart'' and ''Rock of Ages'', will play Robin, a man, who consumed by grief, finds a life insurance policy that covers suicide, provided that the individual doesn't carry out the deed within one year. ''Content that his family will be provided for, Robin sets his expiration date and contemplates how he will spend his final year. It's going to be a long twelve months,'' the official plotline read.

Universal Television will produce the show with Forte and Sarah Hammond also serving as executive producers.

Besides ''Expiration Date'', Forte has another series lined up at Peacock. He will star in and write ''MacGruber'', which is based on the ''SNL'' character that he created during his time on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...

L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios thriller feature Bingo.According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the witty, loyal and tough grandmother at the centre of t...

Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence

Abrar Zenkawi was cruising toward the beach in Kuwait City when she saw a man waving and smiling in her rearview mirror.Elsewhere, this may have been a benign highway flirtation. But in Kuwait, its a haunting routine that often turns danger...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021