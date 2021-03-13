L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios' thriller feature ''Bingo''.

According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the "witty, loyal and tough grandmother" at the center of the film's story.

Advertisement

The movie also features Oscar-nominated actor Adriana Barraza as Delores' best friend Lupita and Joshua Caleb Johnson as her grandson Caleb. The story follows a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Lupita is the leader of the group, keeping them together as a community, a family, but little do they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Gigi Saul Guerrero is directing the movie from a script co-written by Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, and Perry Blackshear.

Executive producers are Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce, and Lauren Downey.

''Bingo'' is part of Amazon's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate, comprising of horror-thriller films highlighting female and emerging filmmakers, while spotlighting diversity on screen with new and established actors in "unexpected" roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)