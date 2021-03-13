NCB raids nightclubs in North Goa; five held with drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Goa crime branch arrested five persons for alleged possession of drugs following raids at three nightclubs in North Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The raids were conducted by teams from the NCB and crime branch at three nightclubs at Vagator, Ozrant on Friday night, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said in a release.

Five persons, including a Swedish national, were arrested in the raids, the official said.

Narcotics such as commercial quantity of LSD (35 blots), 33 gm of mephedrone, 5.1 gm of heroin along with marijuana, MDMA tablets and hashish were recovered in the raid, he added.

