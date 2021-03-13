Marc Webb to helm first two episodes of 'Just Beyond' series

Filmmaker Marc Webb, known for movies such as ''500 Days of Summer'' and ''Amazing Spider-Man'', will direct the first two episodes of ''Just Beyond'' series.

Set up at Disney Plus, the horror comedy show is an adaptation of the RL Stine graphic novel series from Boom! Studios.

It is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, who is also serving as the showrunner on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Like Stine’s classic ''Goosebumps'' book series, ''Beyond'' is also an anthology of spooky and chilling stories made for the middle-grade set.

The eight-episode series started production on its first instalment in Atlanta, Georgia recently.

Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are executive producing through their KatzSmith Productions, alongside Aaron Schmidt.

