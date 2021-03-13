Ashish Vidyarthi tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently admitted at a hospital here.

The 58-year-old actor, best known for films “Drohkaal”, “1942:A Love Story” and “Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin”, took to Instagram on Friday to share his diagnosis.

Advertisement

“Yesterday I felt a little feverish, so I took the COVID test which has turned out positive. I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well. I am good,” he said in a short video posted on Instagram.

Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“Welcome to real life. Take care, thank you,” he concluded.

Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over two months, while the death toll reached 10,936 with two more fatalities.PTI KKP SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)