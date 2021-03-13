'Spirit Untamed' trailer features Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 'Wildest Dreams'

Fans, who were waiting to hear Taylor Swift's new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams', have a reason to rejoice as the upcoming animated film 'Spirit Untamed' has released its trailer, that features Swift's re-recorded version of the track. The upcoming animated flick has chosen Swift's new version of 'Wildest Dreams' to live up to its theme of adventure.

According to People Magazine, the Dreamworks Animation film 'Spirit Untamed', tells the story of a girl who meets a kindred spirit in the form of a wild Mustang. The film has rolled in Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and Isabela Merced for the voiceover. The 31-year-old songstress shared a sneak peek at the spot for the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) in your new trailer!!"

Advertisement

People magazine reported that the new images from the film reveal a sweet look at the movie, which follows a girl named Lucky Prescott as she moves back in with her father in the sleepy town of Miradero. There, Lucky meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak. The trailer features the 8-time Grammy award-winning star's newly recorded 'Wildest Dreams' (Taylor's Version)."

Isabela Merced, whose music will also be featured in the film, is portraying the role of Lucky. Jake Gyllenhaal will play Lucky's father, while Jim and Julianne Moore are roped in as Lucky's aunt, Cora in the film. Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Andre Braugher and Eiza Gonzalez will also star in the animated film directed by Elaine Bogan.

Earlier, in the month of February, Swift announced her upcoming album 'Fearless' (Taylor's Version) will release on April 9. The forthcoming album will feature 20 songs from her 2008 album 'Fearless', including six new songs that will be released for the first time. Whereas, the animated feature film 'Spirit Untamed' is slated to have a theatrical release on June 4 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)