PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:29 IST
10-day 'vocal for local' themed Hunar Haat inaugurated in MP

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday inaugurated the 27th 'Hunar Haat' at the Lal Parade Ground here along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Naqvi said the Hunar Haat concept, where traditional works of artisans and craftsmen from across the country are displayed, is like an ''employment and empowerment exchange'' for them.

Various such haat (marketplace) had provided employment and job opportunities to over 5.50 lakh people, Naqvi said, adding that his ministry will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7.50 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 such haats that will be organised to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

Speaking on the occasion, MP CM Chouhan said the 10- day Hunar Haat here, with its 'vocal for local' theme, was an effective platform for artisans and craftsmen, who continued to work despite the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, and served as a credible brand of the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

More than 600 craftsmen from 31 states and Union Territories are taking part in the Hunar Haat here, a release said, adding that among the works on display are ajrakh print, Applique work, art metalware, artificial jewellery, Bagh print, Bandhej, black pottery, block print etc.

The haat also has jute-bamboo, brass, Chikankari, Khadi, leather, marble and sandalwood products etc, as well as clay-wood-metal toys, it added.

Renowned artistes such as Sudesh Bhonsle, Nooran sisters, Altaf Raja, Shibani Kashyap, Nizami brothers etc are scheduled to perform at the haat here, the release informed.

The next Hunar Haat will be organised in Goa from March 26 to April 4, it added.

