Meghan complains to UK regulator over TV host Piers Morgan Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has complained to Britain's media regulator about broadcaster Piers Morgan and his comment that he did not believe a word she had said in her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday. Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis renews marriage vows with seventh wife

American rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, 85, renewed marriage vows with his seventh wife on their ninth anniversary, weeks after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Rev. Donnie Swaggart, son of the televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who is Lewis' cousin, officiated on Tuesday. The couple held hands in the living room of Lewis Ranch, a tourist attraction where they live part time in Nesbit, Mississippi. Meghan complains to UK regulator over TV host Piers Morgan

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has complained to Britain's media regulator about broadcaster Piers Morgan and his comment that he did not believe a word she had said in her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan, a former tabloid editor and CNN presenter, left his high-profile job on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" this week after a backlash against his comments on the interview, in which Meghan revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain. NHS workers, Osaka and Westwood among women honoured at Glamour Awards

Frontline workers for Britain's National Health Service, tennis player Naomi Osaka and designer Vivienne Westwood were among those honoured at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Thursday, in a virtual event which paid tribute to those who have sought to incite change. Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and streamed on the UK magazine's website, the event was renamed Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers, with winners swapping the usual red carpet for acceptance speeches by video. Sotheby's to auction rare stamps, gold coin from Stuart Weitzman's personal collection

A 'Three Treasures' sale of rare stamps and a gold coin from the personal collection of shoe designer Stuart Weitzman is set to fetch millions of dollars at an auction at Sotheby's in New York City in June. The 1933 Double Eagle Coin was originally cast as a $20 coin, but it was never issued for use. After U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt took the country off the gold standard, all of the Double Eagles were ordered destroyed. However, a handful were released and all but one of them deemed stolen. Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval - document

AstraZenecas new aim of supplying 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end March hinges on the blocs drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed.The Anglo...

Colombia will not rest in fight against killers of activists, Duque says

Colombian President Ivan Duque defended his administrations handling of the killings of hundreds of human rights activists, saying the government would not rest a single day in its fight against the armed groups it blames.At least 133 activ...

Kazakh military plane crash in Almaty kills four

An An-26 military aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, killing four of six people on board, the Central Asian nations emergencies ministry said.Russias Interfax news agency said c...

