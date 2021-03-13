Left Menu

Suicide of MP Delkar a tragedy for democracy as he was persecuted: Cong

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:24 IST
Suicide of MP Delkar a tragedy for democracy as he was persecuted: Cong

Maharashtra Congress on Saturday claimed the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) MP Mohan Delkar was due to persecution by officials, which it termed as a ''tragedy for democracy''.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant alleged that before committing suicide Delkar had knocked doors of all the powerful people who are holdingConstitutional posts and pleaded for help.

Sawant claimedDelkar was persecuted and insulted by administrator of DNH UT Prafull Khoda Patel and several Central administrative officers.

''He had complained that they were trying to implicate him in crimes with which he had no connection,'' he added.

The body of Delkar (58), independent MP from the Union Territory, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in south Mumbai last month. A suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juves exit from the Champions L...

Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

The central governments Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.The commission, which was established by the Centre in October la...

Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition

The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and t...

After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal

Pamela Puchalski still remembers how frightening it felt when the coronavirus upended life in her New York City neighbourhood last March.With terrifying swiftness came the first infections, the first restrictions and the first deaths. There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021