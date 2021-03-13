Left Menu

UK to mark lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday backed a charity-led initiative to declare March 23 as a National Day of Reflection, marking the one-year anniversary of the day he declared a national stay-at-home lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson backed charity Marie Curies plan for a minutes silence at 1200 GMT 1730 IST in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people encouraged to light up their doorsteps in the night as prominent buildings and landmarks across the country are also illuminated.This has been an incredibly difficult year for our country.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:40 IST
UK to mark lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was 335 – a total that has now hit 143,259. Image Credit: ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday backed a charity-led initiative to declare March 23 as a National Day of Reflection, marking the one-year anniversary of the day he declared a national stay-at-home lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson backed charity Marie Curie's plan for a minute's silence at 1200 GMT (1730 IST) in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people encouraged to light up their doorsteps in the night as prominent buildings and landmarks across the country are also illuminated.

''This has been an incredibly difficult year for our country. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, and who have not been able to pay tribute to them in the way they would have wanted," the Prime Minister said.

"As we continue to make progress against the virus, I want to thank people for the sacrifices they continue to make, and hope they can look forward to being reunited with loved ones as restrictions are cautiously eased,'' he said.

Other senior politicians have also given their support to the event, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford planning to participate in the Day of Reflection.

On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was 335 – a total that has now hit 143,259.

"There are still tough times ahead, as the death toll continues to rise. This annual day will give us all time to pause and think about this unprecedented loss we're facing, and support each other through grief in the years to come," said a statement from the Marie Curie charity, which offers support for terminal illnesses.

Alongside the minute's silence and doorstep vigil, the day will also see community-led activities take places, such as virtual assemblies, choirs, services and yellow ribbons being wrapped around trees.

A series of free online talks organised by the Good Grief Festival will also take place, featuring experts, bereaved families and celebrities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juves exit from the Champions L...

Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

The central governments Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.The commission, which was established by the Centre in October la...

Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition

The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and t...

After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal

Pamela Puchalski still remembers how frightening it felt when the coronavirus upended life in her New York City neighbourhood last March.With terrifying swiftness came the first infections, the first restrictions and the first deaths. There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021