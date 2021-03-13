Khloe Kardashian pens heart-warming birthday wish for Tristan Thompson

Left Menu

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian penned down a heartfelt birthday note for professional basketball player and long-time boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:13 IST
Celebrity couple Khloe Kardashian and Triston Thompson with their daughter True (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian penned down a heartfelt birthday note for professional basketball player and long-time boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram and shared loved-up pictures from the NBA player's birthday party.

The dazzling snaps feature Khloe with Tristan and their daughter True. Taking it to the caption, Khloe wrote, "The ones that are meant to be are ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before." She continued, "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything."

"I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Welcome to 30! I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!" Khloe concluded. Khloe and Tristan recently sparked engagement rumours and are also planning to to expand their family and are trying for a second baby to give their daughter a sibling.

According to People Magazine, last year, the duo called it quits after news broke that Tristan had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal. Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant, but shortly has gotten back together. (ANI)

