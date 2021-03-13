Left Menu

Guj: Bollywood singer gets PM's mother Hiraba's blessings

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:37 IST
Guj: Bollywood singer gets PM's mother Hiraba's blessings
In a Facebook post, Nautiyal shared some pictures of him meeting with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi and kin in Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the event on Friday, with some photographs showing him receiving the blessing of nonagenarian Hiraba. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who was here to perform at the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event near Sabarmati Ashram, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family members and got the blessing of his mother Hiraba.

In a Facebook post, Nautiyal shared some pictures of him meeting with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi and kin in Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the event on Friday, with some photographs showing him receiving the blessing of nonagenarian Hiraba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepals Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021