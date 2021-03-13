Guj: Bollywood singer gets PM's mother Hiraba's blessings

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who was here to perform at the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event near Sabarmati Ashram, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family members and got the blessing of his mother Hiraba.

In a Facebook post, Nautiyal shared some pictures of him meeting with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi and kin in Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the event on Friday, with some photographs showing him receiving the blessing of nonagenarian Hiraba.

