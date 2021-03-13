Left Menu

JK Police releases names of 9 wanted militants, announces reward

The informers have been promised suitable rewards. Six of these militants have joined the ranks in 2020 while the three others have been active for several years now. PTI MIJ TIR TIR

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:12 IST
The Kashmir Zone police released the names and photographs of the nine militants through its official Twitter handle. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday released a list of wanted militants active in and around the Srinagar city, announcing a reward for anyone providing information about them.

The militants named in the list are Waseem Qadir, Adil Mushtaq, Irfan Sofi, Saqib Manzoor, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Ubaid Shafi, Mohammad Abbas Shaikh, Mohammad Yousuf Dar and Abrar Nadeem.

The police have also shared several phone numbers on which information about these militants can be given. The informers have been promised suitable rewards. Six of these militants have joined the ranks in 2020 while the three others have been active for several years now.

