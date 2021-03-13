Singer attempts suicide, streams it live on Facebook; saved

A singer in Nagpur facing financial woes due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on Saturday and uploading it live on Facebook, police said.

However, he was saved by friends who saw the social media upload in time and rushed him to hospital, police added.

''While the 35-year-old man was attempting suicide, his wife and children were crying for help. Several of his friends who saw the live stream reached his house in the Pardi area here and took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is critical,'' an official said.

Incidentally, he was among a group of people who had met authorities here demanding help for artistes affected by the lockdown, a colleague said.

