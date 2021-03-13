UP: Three killed in road accident

Three people died while three others received injuries as the car in which they were travelling turned turtle, police said here on Saturday. The accident took place in the Chopan police station area around 2 pm on Saturday and the injured included a six-year-old boy. The dead have been identified as Basant (28), Ashwini (26), Priyanshu (18).

Chopan SHO Naveen Tiwari said the accident took place after the child caught the car steering while its driver tried to remove his hand. The car overturned and fell into a ditch due to it, the SHO said. PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)