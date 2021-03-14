Left Menu

'Roohi' box office: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer clocks over Rs 8 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 13:09 IST
Actors Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy ''Roohi'' has netted more than Rs 8 crore within three days of its release, according to the makers.

''Roohi'' became one of the first major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, the makers on Sunday said the Dinesh Vijan-backed film clocked Rs 3.42 crores nett in the county on its third day, taking the total to Rs 8.73 crore.

''Roohi'', which released on March 11, had an impressive opening of Rs 3.06 crore on the first day despite the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Directed by Hardik Mehta of ''Kaamyaab'' fame, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. It is also backed by ''Fukrey'' filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The box office performance of ''Roohi'' is being keenly observed by the trade as they gear up for a packed movie slate, starting from biggies like actioner ''Mumbai Saga'' and Parineeti Chopra-starrer ''Saina'' up for release later this month. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's much-awaited actioner ''Sooryavanshi'', directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is set to open theatrically on April 30 worldwide, the makers announced Sunday.

