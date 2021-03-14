Left Menu

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of Tiger, the action spy franchise is a dream come true.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:45 IST
Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of ''Tiger'', the action spy franchise is a dream come true. Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in ''Tiger 3'', which will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as spy Zoya opposite Khan's Tiger. Last month, a source close to the film's production told PTI that the 41-year-old actor has come on board the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production. Hashmi said even though he is yet to sign on the dotted lines, he is looking forward to working on the blockbuster franchise. ''I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true,'' the actor told PTI.

''Tiger 3'' will mark Hashmi's first collaboration with Khan and Kaif. It will also be his maiden YRF film. The first movie in the franchise was ''Ek Tha Tiger'' (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' (2017) and Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

Hashmi is also excited about audience's reaction to ''Chehre'', his upcoming film with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The mystery thriller, directed by Rumy Jafry, is set to have a theatrical release on April 30.

The actor said he was bowled over by Bachchan's dedication to the craft. ''It was a fan boy moment with him. I have enjoyed every bit of working with him. His dedication to craft, seeing him perform and being in one frame was quite good.'' Hashmi is currently gearing up for Sanjay Gupta's action crime film ''Mumbai Saga'', which is set to hit the theatres on March 19. Set in the 1980s-90s, the movie revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

The gangster drama also features John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

