Left Menu

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh expecting second child

Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline soon to be big sister. Coming soon. In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:54 IST
Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh expecting second child
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Geeta_Basra)

Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: ''soon to be big sister.'' ''Coming soon. July 2021,'' Basra captioned the picture.

The actor, best known for featuring in ''The Train'' co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship. In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film ''Dikkiloona''. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy ''Friendship''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....

Tiger skin seizure in C'garh: 5 more, including 2 cops, held

Police have arrested five more persons, including two police officials and a government school teacher, in connection with the seizure of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, an official said on Sunday.With this, total 13 people h...

India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaurs batting efforts went in vain as the Indian womens team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.Asked to bat, Raut continued her r...

C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister

The Chhattisgarh government is considering allowing the use of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, in the state after the Centre dropped its clinical trial mode tag, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Sunday.In January, Singh Deo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021