Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh expecting second child

Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: ''soon to be big sister.'' ''Coming soon. July 2021,'' Basra captioned the picture.

The actor, best known for featuring in ''The Train'' co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship. In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film ''Dikkiloona''. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy ''Friendship''.

