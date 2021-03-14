Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:06 IST
Tamil film director S P Jananathan no more
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Acclaimed film director S P Jananathan, who shot to fame with films such as 'Iyarkai', died on Sunday, sources said.

Fondly known as 'Jana' among his close circle of friends, the 61-year-old director was a bachelor and has been living with his brothers.

He was not keeping well for some time and was admitted to a corporate hospital in the city, were he died this morning, they said.

Besides the national award-winning feature film 'Iyarkai', the director has also made actor Jeeva starrer 'E', and 'Peraanmai.' His upcoming movie ''Laabam,'' starring actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Shruti Haasan was slated for release next month.

Condolence messages from members of the film fraternity began pouring in after the news of his demise.

''It is with the heaviest heart that we say goodbye to SP Jananathan sir. It was a pleasure working with you sir.

Thank you for your wisdom and kind words. You will be always in my thoughts.. my deepest condolences to his family'', actress Shruti Haasan said in her social media account.

Noted film director A R Murugadoss said, ''#SP Jananathan sir, you will always be remembered through your films and will continue to live in our hearts.

Deepest condolences to the family''.

Fans of the director shared some of the popular dialogues from his movies on social media.

''#Laabam director #S P Jananathan is no more.

incidentally, he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was his role model.

We miss you'', music composer D Imman said.

''You had given me fond memories sir! could not accept the reality that you are no more. #RIPSPJananathan Comrade'', he said.

Film director cum actor Ameer Sultan, who has been one of the closest friends of Jananathan said he was a strong believer in communism.

''He was a very affectionate person. I do not have words to describe his loss,'' he told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

