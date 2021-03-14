Left Menu

Book recounts birth of Bangladesh through news, photos

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:16 IST
As Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence, a new book recounts the horrors of 1971 perpetuated on the hapless population of erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistan Army and lauds the heroes of the liberation struggle led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

''1971: Rise of a Nation Bangladesh'' is publisher-educationist Narendra Kumar's tribute to the bravehearts of Bangladesh and the sacrifices made by them to ensure the honour and dignity of their people.

The book, published by Har-Anand Publications, features one important event almost on each day of 1971 capturing the freedom movement culminating in the creation of Bangladesh.

In 1971, the Pakistani military junta wanted to prevent Bengalis of then East Pakistan from pursuing their just demands by using brute force.

When the Pakistan Army unleashed a genocidal attack on unarmed civilians on March 25, citizens of East Pakistan revolted, and after a nine-month war that resulted in a great deal of bloodshed and suffering, East Pakistan emerged as an independent nation - Bangladesh.

The ideals of the Liberation War thus entail, among other things, resistance to unjust display of power, tyrannical and exploitative rule, sexual violence, religious intolerance, and racial hatred, says Kumar, founder chairman of Har-Anand Publications.

The freedom fighters and founding fathers of Bangladesh also deeply valued shared identity as Bengalis that bound people of all religions in the country, he says.

''This struggle and genocide, often ignored by the global discourse, needs to be revisited for a better world tomorrow,'' he says.

Rehman, founding father of Bangladesh, was brutally assassinated by anti-Liberation forces backed by their international partners, four years after independence.

''This book is a tribute to the birth of the new nation 50 years back and honours the valiant freedom struggle of common people of erstwhile East Pakistan. This publication also hopes to honour the fallen heroes which will inspire generations to come and serve as a ready reference to the events of 1971, a watershed year in the history of mankind,'' Kumar writes.

Each event mentioned in the book is curated from the news and photographs published in a leading daily between January-December 1971 across the world including The New York Times, The Sunday Times, The Sydney Morning Herald, Amrita Bazar Patrika, The Statesman and Ananda Bazar Patrika among others.





