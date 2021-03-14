Left Menu

Ray's popular short story Master Anshuman will be adapted for big screen

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:05 IST
Ray's popular short story Master Anshuman will be adapted for big screen
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Satyajit Ray's popular short story Master Anshuman will now be adapted for the big screen by a young director and shooting will start next month.

Sagnik Chatterjee, the director of 2019 documentary 'Feluda:50 years of Ray's Detective', is helming the feature film after nursing the ambition for 18 years.

Chatterjee told PTI Ray's filmmaker son Sandip had always been supportive of his wish.

Recalling how he was intrigued by the story of Master Anshuman in 1986-87 when he was a school student, Chatterjee said years later when he became associated with the Bombaiyer Bombete project of Sandip Ray in the studio of Hyderabad where he was working then, he inquired what Sandip felt about the film potential of Master Anshuman.

As Sandip Ray himself said the story could indeed be made a good film but this being a tale of child-adult relationship he won't make it a movie. Chatterjee then expressed his wish to adapt it for his first feature film and Sandip sounded favorable to the idea having seen Chatterjee from close readily keeping the right aside for Chatterjee.

Letting know the amount of space and freedom he got from the Ray family, Chatterjee said ''while Babuda (as Sandip is called) did not want to see the script saying there are so much technical details. He said he would finally see the rush.'' ''Lolita boudi (Lolita Roy, daughter-in-law of Satyajit Ray) is seeing the costume part,'' he added.

Chatterjee said the ethos of the story is retained and only set in contemporary times.

Chatterjee, who is making the film with the support of some friends after the whole process was delayed by one year due to COVID-19 and lockdown after announcing in early 2019, intends to wrap up the shoots within a month's time after starting in April and release it by this year.

''Yes, definitely it is a tribute to the icon Satyajit Ray who had inspired filmmakers like us. But on a personal note, I will mark both my documentary and upcoming feature as a tribute to Sandip Ray. Working with him side by side for several years had enriched me a lot, shaped up my experience.

But I have followed my own individual style of film making,'' Chatterjee said.

The film has several known and some new faces of film industry in its cast.

NSD graduate Ravi Keemu, critically acclaimed actor Priyanka Upendra Trivedi and known character actor Rajatava Dutta, child actor Samantak Dyuti Moitra are among the important names in the cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lears anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, shes still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some ...

Adopt electric vehicles, use CSR funds to set up charging stations in Delhi: Gahlot to corporates

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday appealed to corporate organisations to adopt electric vehicles in their fleets and use CSR funds for setting up charging stations in the city under the governments ambitious ongoing Switch Delhi c...

Odisha Police seizes huge quantity of explosive materials

Odisha Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of explosive materials from Mukundapur village in Jajpur district during a raid, an officer said.The explosive materials was illegally stored in a house owned by Susanta Kumar Behera of the vil...

Armed men attack another Nigerian school, as 39 students still missing

Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Nigerias Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, a state government official said, as 39 others from an earlier attack remain missing.Attacks by armed gangs, usually referred to as bandits, have inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021