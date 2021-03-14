Left Menu

Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

PTI | Kota | Updated: 14-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 19:20 IST
Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Kailash Bheel (42), who was in an inebriated condition, had an argument with his wife, Mangubai (37), over his drinking habit on Saturday.

In a fit of rage, Bheel attacked the victim with a stone leading to her death, said Sampat Singh, SHO, Dabi Police Station.

The body was found by the couple’s relatives on Sunday. They then informed the police.

Bheel has been detained and is being interrogated, the SHO said.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Muslim-majority Kosovo prom...

Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said.Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder ...

Cycling-Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

Mathieu van der Poel emptied his tank to take a solo win in the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in impressive style. Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the ...

Antilia scare: Cop Sachin Waze gets NIA custody till Mar 25

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency NIA custody till March 25 by a court he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021