Left Menu

People News Roundup: Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview; J-Lo and A-Rod said to be 'working through some things' after reported split and more

Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement. The 1933 Double Eagle Coin was originally cast as a $20 coin, but it was never issued for use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 02:28 IST
People News Roundup: Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview; J-Lo and A-Rod said to be 'working through some things' after reported split and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

J-Lo and A-Rod said to be 'working through some things' after reported split

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez said on Saturday they are still a couple and are "working through some things" after it was reported they split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday.

Sotheby's to auction rare stamps, gold coin from Stuart Weitzman's personal collection

A 'Three Treasures' sale of rare stamps and a gold coin from the personal collection of shoe designer Stuart Weitzman is set to fetch millions of dollars at an auction at Sotheby's in New York City in June. The 1933 Double Eagle Coin was originally cast as a $20 coin, but it was never issued for use. After U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt took the country off the gold standard, all of the Double Eagles were ordered destroyed. However, a handful were released and all but one of them deemed stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

K-Pop band BTS lose at Grammys, as Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion among early winners

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and Billie Eilish were among the early winners on Sunday but K-Pop band BTS were defeated in their bid to win a first Grammy award. BTS lost in the best pop duo or group performance against Lady Gaga and Ariana ...

Bolivia ex-president Anez appears before judge accused of fomenting coup

Bolivias former president Jeanine Anez on Sunday appeared via videolink for a first hearing before a judge over accusations she helped foment a coup against the countrys socialist government.During the hearing, Anez and her former ministers...

Brazil registers 1,127 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Mnistry

Brazil reported 1,127 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 43,812 new cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, ending the most lethal week since the pandemic began a year ago.The South American country has now regis...

French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000 - PM says

France must do everything to avoid a new coronavirus lockdown as pressure on hospitals grows, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday as the country reported more than 26,000 new cases.The French government has so far resisted pressure fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021