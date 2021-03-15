Entertainment News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview; AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Robert Downey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst film nods

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani landed on the list of nominees on Friday for Razzie Awards, an annual shaming of what voters consider the year's worst films and performances. Downey Jr. was in the running for worst actor for playing the title role in "Dolittle," a movie remake about a doctor who can talk to animals.

Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic. The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again.

J-Lo and A-Rod said to be 'working through some things' after reported split

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez said on Saturday they are still a couple and are "working through some things" after it was reported they split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday.

Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million

Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues over the weekend. Those ticket sales, representing a 35% decline in its second weekend of release, push its overall total to $15.8 million domestically. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another $36 million at the international box office for a global haul of $52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30 fee.

AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest cinema operator, will start reopening its Los Angeles locations starting with two theaters on Monday, the company said in a statement on Friday. Cinemas in Los Angeles County, the home of Hollywood and the largest moviegoing market in the United States, have been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local authorities cleared them to resume operations again starting on Monday if they limited attendance to 25% capacity.

Actress strips at Cesar Awards to protest France's COVID-19 strategy

French actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage during a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. She had "no culture no future" written on her chest and "give us art back Jean" on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Beyonce, Kanye West, Billie Eilish among early Grammy winners

Kanye West, Beyonce and Billie Eilish won early Grammys on Sunday at a reinvented ceremony where the music industry hopes to put a year-long pandemic behind it. West won in the contemporary Christian music field for his Gospel album "Jesus is King," while Beyonce won best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," which she shared with her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

