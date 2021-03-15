Left Menu

Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber win Best Country Duo/Group performance at 2021 Grammys

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours' during the pre-Grammys ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:02 IST
Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber win Best Country Duo/Group performance at 2021 Grammys
Dan + Shay at 2021 Grammys (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours' during the pre-Grammys ceremony. While the pop duo, Dan + Shay accepted their best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually, Bieber did not appear during the ceremony.

This would be Bieber's second Grammy, after his 2016 win for the best dance recording for 'Where Are U Now' with Diplo and Skrillex. Dan + Shay have previously won two Grammys, for their tracks 'Speechless' and 'Tequila'. Accepting the award Dan Smyers said, "Thank you so much to our fans, to Justin's fans. To everybody that voted for us, it truly means the world."

Thanking his family and team, along with the writers of '10,000 Hours', Shay remarked "My hands are shaking right now, this is absolutely crazy." The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot. The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four. Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered outside Australias parliament and towns and cities across the country on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.The March 4 Justice rallies we...

Bad Bunny wins his first Grammy, thanks fans for support

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for YHLQMDLG. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova. According to People magazine, during the ...

Grammy Awards 2021: H.E.R. wins Song of the Year, delivers moving speech

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. won Song of the Year for I Cant Breathe at the 63rd Grammy Awards. The other songs in the category were Black Parade by Beyonce, The Box by Roddy Ricch, Cardigan by Taylor Swift, Circles by Post Malone, Don...

Soccer-Shanghai Shenhua sign Poland international Mierzejewski

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua said they have signed former A-League Player of the Year Adrian Mierzejewski on loan from Chongqing Lifan. The 34-year-old Poland international won the Johnny Warren Medal, which is awarded to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021