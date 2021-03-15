FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of winners in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Folklore" — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

SONG OF THE YEAR "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

BEST NEW ARTIST Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

BEST ROCK ALBUM "The New Abnormal" - The Strokes

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM "Jesus is King" - Kanye West

BEST MUSIC VIDEO "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

BEST MUSIC FILM "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt

BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM "Jagged Little Pill" - Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast

