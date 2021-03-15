FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards
The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of winners in key categories. ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Folklore" — Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish SONG OF THE YEAR "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R.Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 09:28 IST
The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of winners in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Folklore" — Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
SONG OF THE YEAR "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
BEST NEW ARTIST Megan Thee Stallion
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Shameika" — Fiona Apple
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
BEST ROCK ALBUM "The New Abnormal" - The Strokes
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM "Jesus is King" - Kanye West
BEST MUSIC VIDEO "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid
BEST MUSIC FILM "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt
BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM "Jagged Little Pill" - Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Megan Thee Stallion extends support to Houston residents affected by Texas freeze amid pandemic
Miranda Lambert wins Grammy for 'Wildcard', delivers heartfelt acceptance speech
Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially-distanced Grammy Awards
Adam Levine gets candid about Megan Thee Stallion, says 'she is the best'
Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially-distanced Grammy Awards