BTS creates history with 'Dynamite' performance at Grammys 2021

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI) South Korean boy band BTS might not have won their first Grammy Award this year, but their stellar performance at the 2021 Grammy ceremony created history. According to E! News, BTS marked a major musical milestone by performing their hit song 'Dynamite' at the 2021 Grammys. The group wore different coloured suits as they moved through their pre-recorded performance. The K-Pop band really put the charm and talent that has amassed them millions of fans worldwide.

The boy band comprises of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They were nominated for the very first time this year at the Grammys, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Category for the same song that they performed to 'Dynamite'. Ultimately, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the prize for their duet 'Rain On Me'. This led BTS fans to start the hashtag #Scammys, which soon trended on Twitter.

Advertisement

Previously, in a statement, BTS had told the official Grammys website of their high-energy single, "The inspiration for it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do. As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song." As per E! News, this was the third time that BTS appeared at the Grammys. Back in 2019, the group presented an award at the event, marking their first stateside award show ever. Despite being shut out of all categories at the event the following year, BTS returned to the Grammys, to make a special appearance during a performance of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road (Remix)'.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four. Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)