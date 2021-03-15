Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' wins album of the year at Grammys

Pop superstar Taylor Swift won album of the year at music's Grammy awards on Sunday for her album "Folklore." Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic. The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again. J-Lo and A-Rod said to be 'working through some things' after reported split

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez said on Saturday they are still a couple and are "working through some things" after it was reported they split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million

Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues over the weekend. Those ticket sales, representing a 35% decline in its second weekend of release, push its overall total to $15.8 million domestically. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another $36 million at the international box office for a global haul of $52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30 fee. H.E.R. song 'I Can't Breathe' wins song of the year at Grammy Awards

Protest song "I Can't Breathe" by singer H.E.R. was named song of the year at music's Grammy Awards on Sunday. Actress strips at Cesar Awards to protest France's COVID-19 strategy

French actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage during a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. She had "no culture no future" written on her chest and "give us art back Jean" on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex. Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammys history

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish won the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in a ceremony that also saw Beyonce become the most awarded female artist in Grammy history. Swift's surprise lockdown record "Folklore" was named album of the year and Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" won record of the year. Sunday's win made Swift, 31, the first woman to take home album of the year three times.

