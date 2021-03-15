Left Menu

Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Beyonce's four Grammys on Sunday - two of them shared with best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion - took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous Grammy record for a female artist set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss. Swift's surprise record "Folklore," recorded during coronavirus lockdowns, was named album of the year and made Swift, 31, the first woman to take home that prize three times.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 10:54 IST
Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history making night marked by multiple wins for women. Beyonce's four Grammys on Sunday - two of them shared with best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion - took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous Grammy record for a female artist set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Swift's surprise record "Folklore," recorded during coronavirus lockdowns, was named album of the year and made Swift, 31, the first woman to take home that prize three times. In a socially-distanced ceremony of live and pre-recorded performances, the writers of "I Can't Breathe" by R&B artist H.E.R won song of the year.

It was written in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that roiled the United States last summer following the police killing of George Floyd. Black culture was also celebrated in Beyonce's single "Black Parade," which was named best R&B performance.

"It has been such a difficult time," said Beyonce, reflecting on the cultural reckoning about racism in the United States. "I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," she added.

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, known for promoting women's empowerment, came away with two more wins for her single "Savage" featuring Beyonce. Eilish's ballad "Everything I Wanted" won record of the year, and the 19-year-old also won for her theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time to Die."

Eilish said she was embarrassed by the win, saying it should have gone to Megan. "You deserve it. Genuinely. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion," Eilish said. The ceremony was also aimed at moving past the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the live music industry, including the cancellation of music festivals, touring and concerts.

British singer Dua Lipa won best pop vocal album for her dance-y "Future Nostalgia" and spoke of the value of music during hard times. "I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something that we all deserve," Lipa said.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony was packed with pre-recorded and live performances by the likes of Lipa, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, DaBaby, Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton. Cardi B and Megan teamed up to perform their summer single "WAP" in one of the raunchier moments of the night. It took place both indoors and outdoors in Downtown Los Angeles but mostly without the elaborate sets and special effects that traditionally mark the highest honors in the music business.

"We're hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together. Never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come," Noah said. Some of Sunday's awards were announced at small venues in cities like Nashville, New York and Los Angeles.

"Thank you to the Grammys for putting this together and letting us, at least, kind of be together," said Miranda Lambert winner of best country album for "Wildcard." K-Pop band BTS lost in the best pop duo or group performance against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single "Rain on Me" but performed their hit English-language single "Dynamite" from South Korea at the close of the show.

The seven-member band from South Korea had been hoping to be the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy after a breakthrough year in the United States for the genre. (Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cab driver in China rams passenger to death, puts ride-hailing firm Didi under spotlight

A driver employed by Chinas largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media on Monday. Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the d...

SC commences hearing whether Mandal verdict needs to be revisited

The Supreme Court commenced hearing on Monday on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the quota at 50 per cent, require a re-look by a larger bench.A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice Ashok...

Jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says

French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faces charges of spying and propaganda against the system, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the West. The r...

Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Monday that health facilities in Ethiopias embattled region of Tigray have been looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack. The group said nearly 70 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021