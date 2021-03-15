Left Menu

Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' bags Record of the Year

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish snagged the award in the record of the year category for 'Everything I Wanted' during Grammys 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:03 IST
Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' bags Record of the Year
Billie Eilish at Grammys 2021 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish snagged the award in the record of the year category for 'Everything I Wanted' during Grammys 2021. The 19-year-old singer beat out 'Black Parade' (Beyonce), 'Colors' (Black Pumas), 'Rockstar' (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch), 'Say So' (Doja Cat), 'Don't Start Now' (Dua Lipa), 'Circles' (Post Malone), and 'Savage' (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce).

Eilish won the record of the year award for the second year in a row. The star took home the prize last year for her single 'Bad Guy', reported People magazine. Taking the stage after being announced as the winner of the coveted award by Ringo Starr, Eilish began her speech by stating that she believed the award deserved to go to her fellow nominee, Megan Thee Stallion.

"This is really embarrassing for me. Megan, girl! I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're gonna chose me.' I was like, 'It's hers'," Eilish said. "You deserve this. You had a year that I think is impalpable. You are a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world," she continued.

Eilish added, "I think about you constantly, I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly, genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?" Eilish concluded her speech, "I really do appreciate this. Thank you to the academy, thank you to Ringo. I love you, I love my team. Thank you for seeing me and thank you to my brother Finneas." Eilish's track 'Everything I Wanted' was also up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She was also up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her track 'No Time to Die' from the James Bond film of the same name, which Eilish won.

Last year, she took home five Grammys including Song and Record of the Year for 'Bad Guy'. Her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She was also the winner of Best New Artist. The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.

The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cab driver in China rams passenger to death, puts ride-hailing firm Didi under spotlight

A driver employed by Chinas largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media on Monday. Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the d...

SC commences hearing whether Mandal verdict needs to be revisited

The Supreme Court commenced hearing on Monday on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the quota at 50 per cent, require a re-look by a larger bench.A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice Ashok...

Jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says

French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faces charges of spying and propaganda against the system, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the West. The r...

Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Monday that health facilities in Ethiopias embattled region of Tigray have been looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack. The group said nearly 70 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021