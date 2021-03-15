Left Menu

Billie Eilish makes history after winning Grammy for theme song of unreleased 'No Time To Die'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:14 IST
Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won the best song written for visual media Grammy award for their James Bond theme from unreleased ''No Time to Die'' movie.

It was for the first time in the Grammys history that a track from an unreleased film won the award. In the past, the song, titled ''No Time to Die'', would have been disqualified, but the Grammy soundtrack committee tweaked its rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had a huge impact on movie release calender.

''No Time to Die'', the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, was initially suppose to arrive in theatres in April 2020, but was pushed several times amid the pandemic. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on October 8, 2021. Eilish, the youngest musician to write a James Bond theme song, released ''No Time to Die'' track last year on February 13.

The singer-songwriter, who also performed during the 63rd annual show, accepted the award during the pre-show.

Other winners in the visual media category were filmmaker Taika Waititi for best compilation soundtrack for 2019's black comedy ''JoJo Rabbit'' and Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadottir for the ''Joker'' score. Eilish was also nominated for song of the year, record of the year, and best pop solo performance for her track “Everything I Wanted”. She and Finneas won their second consecutive record of the year Grammy beating out tracks by Doja Cat (“Say So”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Post Malone (“Circles”), DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (“ROCKSTAR”), Black Pumas (“Colors”), Beyonce (“Black Parade”), and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, also featuring Beyonce.

In her acceptance speech, Eilish said Megan deserved the award and praised the rapper for her work.

''This is really embarrassing for me. Megan, girl... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me.’ I was like, ‘It's hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-stoppable. ''You are a queen—I want to cry thinking about how much I love you... You deserve everything in the world, I think about you constantly... You deserve it,” she said.

The 2021 Grammy Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

