Grammys 2021: In Memoriam segment honours Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, other stars

The In Memoriam segment at 2021 Grammys looked back at the legendary performers who passed away over the last year. It featured emotional musical tributes to Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, and other iconic celebrities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:50 IST
Little Richard and Kenny Rogers (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The In Memoriam segment at 2021 Grammys looked back at the legendary performers who passed away over the last year. It featured emotional musical tributes to Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, and other iconic celebrities. According to E! News, during the In Memoriam segment at the Grammys, several notable artists performed songs to honour some of the musicians that were lost.

Host Trevor Noah, at the start of the segment, shared, "Now as we put the Grammy spotlight on workers at independent music venues tonight, we remain thankful for all of our essential workers around the world who have done so much to ensure that so many of us have survived. We also recognized that during this past year, unlike any other, the loss of life has been historic." He continued, "And so tonight we want to remember the enduring impact of those in our music community who we have lost this past year. That loss has been immense."

The tribute began with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's version of 'Good Golly, Miss Molly' for Little Richard, who passed away in May last year, at age 87, after battling bone cancer. Next in line was Lionel Richie, who sang Kenny Rogers' 'Lay Down Beside Me' and concluded with, 'I miss you, Kenny. I miss you, man'. Kenny died in March 2020 at the age of 81 from natural causes.

Brandi Carlile sang 'I Remember Everything', to honour the late John Prine. The song won Best American Roots Performance at the 2021 Grammys. At the age of 73, John had succumbed in April to complications from COVID-19. Concluding the segment, Brittany Howard and Chris Martin teamed up for 'You'll Never Walk Alone', which was a tribute for Gerry Marsden, known as the leader of the group Gerry and the Pacemakers. He died at age 78, last year in September, following an infection in his heart.

As per E! News, many more musical legends who died in the past year were honoured on the screen, including Eddie Van Halen, Mary Wilson, Bonnie Pointer, Charlie Daniels, SOPHIE, Charley Pride, Adam Schlesinger, MF Doom, and Pop Smoke. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

