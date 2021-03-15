Left Menu

Grammy Awards 2021: Nas' 'King's Disease' bags Best Rap Album

Nas fans have reason to rejoice! The 47-year-old rapper snagged his first-ever Grammy during this year's ceremony, taking home the award in the Best Rap Album category for his 13th studio album 'King's Disease'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:12 IST
Nas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Nas fans have reason to rejoice! The 47-year-old rapper snagged his first-ever Grammy during this year's ceremony, taking home the award in the Best Rap Album category for his 13th studio album 'King's Disease'. Nas beat out fellow nominees including D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (Alfredo), and Royce 5'9'' (The Allegory).

Nas had received his first Grammy nomination in 1996 when his track, 'If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)' was nominated, but lost, for Best Rap Solo Performance. Nas' nomination for 'King's Disease' was his 14th Grammy nod. The rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album in 1999, 2007, 2008, and 2012 for 'I Am', 'Hip Hop Is Dead', 'Untitled', and 'Life Is Good', respectively. In 2012 he also scored nods for his song 'Daughters' (Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance) and 'Cherry Wine' with Amy Winehouse (Best Rap/Sung Collaboration).

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process. Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

