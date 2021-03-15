Left Menu

H.E.R wins song of the year Grammy for political anthem 'I Can't Breathe'

Singer H.E.R. won the 2021 Grammy Award for song of the year for her single “I Can’t Breathe''. H.E.R, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, released ''I Can't Breathe'' last year in June amid the Black Lives Matter protests across the US in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd.

This was the singer's first song of the year Grammy win after being nominated in the category twice. She beat out competition from Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and J.P. Saxe to win the award.

In her acceptance speech, H.E.R said her aim has always been to bring about a positive change in the society through her music.

''We wrote this song over FaceTime, and I had no idea that my fear would turn into change. But that's why I write music, that's why I do this. I'm so grateful. I thank God for giving me the gift of a voice and a pen and using me as a vessel to create change,'' the musician said. ''That fight we had in us the summer of 2020, keep that same energy,'' she added. H.E.R also won best R&B song for “Better Than I” with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

