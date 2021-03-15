Left Menu

SS Rajamouli shares first look of Alia Bhatt as 'Sita' from 'RRR'

'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday released the first character poster of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt from his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:35 IST
Alia Bhatt's first look as 'Sita' from 'RRR' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday released the first character poster of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt from his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'. This comes on the occasion of the birthday of the 'Raazi' actor who is set to play the lead role of 'Sita' in the film.

The fascinating poster sees Alia looking out for somebody as she is draped in a traditional green saree with a puffed-sleeves red blouse. The birthday girl aced the whole look by sporting a loose long braided hair style. She accessorized the look with statement jewellery inclusive of a statement mang-teeka, small earrings, a neck piece with a moon pendant and a small nose earring. With kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red bindi, the 'Student Of the Year' star completed the look. She looks promising and it's safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat.

Alongside the first look poster, Rajamouli wrote, "Strong-willed and resolvent #Sita's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaabhatt as #Sita to you all :) #RRR #RRRMovie" Alia Bhatt also shared the same poster on her social media accounts with a small yet apt caption, "Sita," using a heart emoticon.

Following the birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt, her character name 'Sita' started trending on Twitter with fans and celebrities tweeting about the first look of the actor. 'RRR' in the title of the film stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt.' The movie also features Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.

Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)

