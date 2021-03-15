Karlie Kloss, husband Joshua Kushner welcome first child

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, have become parents to their first child together. Kushner, 35, shared the news of baby's arrival on Instagram. He posted a picture of the new born without any caption. The 28-year-old model had announced her pregnancy in October last year.

Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in 2018 in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)