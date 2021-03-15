Karlie Kloss, husband Joshua Kushner welcome first child
Kushner, 35, shared the news of babys arrival on Instagram. He posted a picture of the new born without any caption. The 28-year-old model had announced her pregnancy in October last year.Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in 2018 in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:35 IST
Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, have become parents to their first child together. Kushner, 35, shared the news of baby's arrival on Instagram. He posted a picture of the new born without any caption. The 28-year-old model had announced her pregnancy in October last year.
Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in 2018 in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
