Makers drop Amitabh Bachchan's solo poster from Anand Pandit's 'Chehre'

Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre' teased fans by dropping megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fascinating solo poster from the movie on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:38 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's look from movie 'Chehre' . Image Credit: ANI

Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre' teased fans by dropping megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fascinating solo poster from the movie on Monday. After releasing an intriguing teaser of Anand Pandit's 'Chehre', makers have now dropped Big B's fascinating solo poster from the movie.

The megastar's dapper and flamboyant look in the film has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. Earlier, the teaser of Anand Pandit's 'Chehre' has received an over-powering response from the audience, and now they are eagerly waiting for the trailer to roll out.

Starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the trailer of the film is all set to meet the audience on March 18, 2021. The film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she is not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster.

She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, 'Chehre' is a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie now set to release on April 9, will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time.

Apart from 'Chehre', Big B also has 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra' slated for release. He is currently shooting for 'MayDay', which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Emraan will be next seen in 'Mumbai Saga' co-starring John Abraham. The film will hit the silver screens on March 19 this year. (ANI)

