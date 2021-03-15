Left Menu

SS Rajamouli reveals Alia Bhatt's first look as Sita from 'RRR' on her birthday

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt from his upcoming period action drama RRR on the occasion of the actors birthday. RRR will be the actors second theatrical release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansalis drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:55 IST
SS Rajamouli reveals Alia Bhatt's first look as Sita from 'RRR' on her birthday

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt from his upcoming period action drama ''RRR'' on the occasion of the actor's birthday. ''RRR'' is billed as a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

In the first look as Sita, Bhatt paints a sombre mood as she is pictured lost in a thought.

''Strong-willed and resolvent Sita's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all,'' the 47-year-old director captioned the picture. Bhatt, who turned 28 on Monday, also shared the picture on Twitter with a heart emoji. ''RRR'' will be the actor's second theatrical release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama ''Gangubai Kathiawadi''. The film, which marks Rajamouli's return to the big screen after the mammoth success of his two-part ''Baahubali'' series, will open theatrically on October 13.

''RRR'' stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles and also features actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch watchdog reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of possible un...

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...

CarDekho launches advanced GPS vehicle tracking system

Automobile portal CarDekho on Monday launched an advanced and compact GPS vehicle tracking system Uplink to gain real-time access to a host of information such as live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, among others.Powered by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021