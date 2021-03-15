FIR against Bollywood actor for COVID-19 norms violation: BMC

Left Menu

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said it has filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.The civic body in a release said despite being infected by the coronavirus, the actor moved out in public places and took part in shootings.As there is a chance of spread of the coronavirus infection among others, the BMC has filed the FIR against the actor, the release said without naming the actor.No Compromise On Citys Safety

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:14 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said it has filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The civic body in a release said despite being infected by the coronavirus, the actor moved out in public places and took part in shootings.

As there is a chance of spread of the coronavirus infection among others, the BMC has filed the FIR against the actor, the release said without naming the actor.

''No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus,'' the civic body tweeted along with a copy of the FIR.

The BMC in its release said on a complaint of the K- West ward's health officials, the police registered a case against the actor under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions.

The actor has been quarantined, the release added.

