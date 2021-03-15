Left Menu

'Roohi' witnesses slow growth, mints Rs 3.85 cr as fourth-day collection

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently-released horror-comedy film 'Roohi', which had opened to mixed responses, witnessed a slow uprise in its fourth-day collection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:18 IST
'Roohi' witnesses slow growth, mints Rs 3.85 cr as fourth-day collection
Poster of 'Roohi'. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently-released horror-comedy film 'Roohi', which had opened to mixed responses, witnessed a slow uprise in its fourth-day collection. The film, which also stars Varun Sharma, minted a total of Rs 3.85 crores on the fourth day of its release, witnessing a 0.79 per cent uprise from the opening day. The horror-comedy had earned Rs 3.06 crores on its first day.

Meanwhile, on the second day of its release, it witnessed a drop of 25 per cent from the first day. It garnered Rs 2.25 crores on its second day. While on the third day, it witnessed an uprise of 1.17 crores from the second day. It garnered 3.42 crores on the third day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Monday.

" #Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: Rs 12.58 cr. #India biz." The total earnings of the movie stand at Rs 12.58 crores currently. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown. With the COVID cases witnessing an uptick and several restrictions put in place, it is safe to say that the film has done decent business.

'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date. A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

The horror-comedy also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch watchdog reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccine

The Netherlands has seen 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side effects from AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, a Dutch drug watchdog said on Monday, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of possible un...

Brush with death inspires Israeli artist's surreal cellphone snaps

Streaming city traffic reimagined as the stroke of a paintbrush. The train of a womans gown flaring out to meld with desert dunes. A real rainbow rising from a rainbow-colored umbrella. Eitan Asrafs smartphone snapshots are anything but mun...

European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.The pan-European STOXX 600 index...

CarDekho launches advanced GPS vehicle tracking system

Automobile portal CarDekho on Monday launched an advanced and compact GPS vehicle tracking system Uplink to gain real-time access to a host of information such as live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, among others.Powered by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021