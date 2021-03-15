Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps Shillong shoot schedule for 'Anek'

Taking the movie a step closer to the release, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on late Sunday night announced the Shillong shoot schedule wrap for his upcoming Anubhav Sinha's spy-thriller 'Anek'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking the movie a step closer to the release, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on late Sunday night announced the Shillong shoot schedule wrap for his upcoming Anubhav Sinha's spy-thriller 'Anek'. As the 'Andhadhun' actor calls the wrap on his Instagram stories, the ambience is seen filled with claps by the team members celebrating the same. The actor is seen partying with the whole team and crew as he zoomed the camera lens on the cake that read 'Schedule wrap Anek'.

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana will release on September 17, 2021. 'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series. Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

