There are certainly ideas: Marvel boss Kevin Feige on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' season 2

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says they approached the upcoming Disney Plus series ''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' as a six hour-long feature film and hope to come back for another season.

The six-part series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, picks up after the events of 2019's ''Avengers: Endgame'', where superheroes Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities and patience.

Advertisement

''We obviously get asked this question much more in television because people expect it to be like what they know. 'So where is season two?' ''We really approached it the way we do the movies. We were like 'we better make this great or we will not be able to make another one','' Feige said during the show's global virtual press conference from Los Angeles on Sunday.

''There are certainly ideas,'' the studio honcho said when asked if there is a second season in the works.

While they want to return for a follow-up chapter, the plot, like the recently released ''WandaVision'', will continue to flow in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and series format, Feige said.

''They will really go back and forth between the Disney Plus series and Marvel Studios features. So where characters show up sometimes will be in a direct season two or sometimes it will be in a feature and then continue into the season, we are not going to say (how),'' the 47-year-old producer explained.

The aim of the studio has always been about ''figuring out how to exceed expectations but also how to subvert expectations'', he noted. And with the streamer, which was launched in 2019, they plan to do the same.

''It's taking advantage of a different storytelling medium that we have with Disney Plus. What excites us in the room, what makes us interested, and what could happen at the end of the episode that would keep us interested. ''We are all fans within Marvel Studios. It is kind of the same balance we are trying to strike in the last 10 plus years. How do you provide the best, most engaged level of storytelling to the audience, sometimes that is subverting what they expect. There are times something comes up off the left field that even we weren't anticipating,'' Feige added.

The senior executive said the characters of Falcon and Winter Soldier are ''essential'' to the MCU and their evolution will have an impact on the entire franchise.

''It is hard to navigate every fan theory that is going to pop up, not everything is world shattering to the point of bringing in some giant element to the comics that hasn't been there before or smashing the earth into two planets. There can be character shifts that have massive implications for the stories we are telling in future. It will be a combination of the two.'' Exploring trauma appears to be a recurring theme in the Phase IV of the MCU, which was launched by the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starrer ''WandaVision'', and ''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' also aims to dig deep into the vulnerabilities of the characters dealing with mental health issues like the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to Feige, the studio has always tried to present flawed characters, dating back to 2013's ''Iron Man 3'', which was about Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark dealing with PTSD after the events of ''Avengers'' (2012).

The fact that the long form series allows ''more time'' to flesh out characters is a bonus, he said.

Over the years through many wars -- civil, global and intergalactic -- there has been a lot of trauma for these characters.

''You can easily forget that (they have gone through a trauma) because sparkly portals are opening, people are cheering, there's giant men punching and flying. If we think what if we were these characters, there would be horrific elements and repercussions down the line, which would be fun to explore,'' Feige said.

''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' is directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman. It also stars Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Wyatt Russell, and Don Cheadle, among others.

The series is slated to be released on March 19 in English for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)