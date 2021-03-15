Got COVID-19 vaccine shot: North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said he received his first shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and appealed to people to also get the jab to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said well-known film and TV actor Dalip Tahil also accompanied him to the Hindu Rao Hospital and he also got vaccinated.

Advertisement

''I got my first jab of COVID vaccine today. Actor Dalip Tahil accompanied me to send out a message on behalf of the NDMC to eligible people to come out and get vaccinated. He got his jab and returned to Mumbai,'' he said.

Prakash said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has planned to collaborate with other public personalities to promote COVID-19 vaccination among the masses. Over 39,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Saturday, including 20,275 senior citizens, as per official data.

In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 3,685 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Wednesday 30,940 people had received shots. The number had fallen to 29,441 on Thursday. On Friday, the count rose again to 30,575, as per the official data shared by the health department.

On Saturday, 39,853 beneficiaries were given shots, officials said, adding one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded.

Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the NDMC, had served as a dedicated coronavirus facility for several months last year, and is currently one of the vaccination centres in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)