Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair's passion towards Indian culture, spirituality was legendary: PM Modi

Condoling the demise of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary and he made exceptional efforts to groom upcoming talent in classical dances.

Nair died at his residence in Kerala early on Monday. He was 105.

Advertisement

He had been honoured with the Padma Shree in 2017 in recognition of his glorious contribution to the art form.

His portrayal of Lord Krishna and Kuchela on stage often left the audience spellbound, and his last notable public performance was at the age of 100.

Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the demise of Kathakali maestro, Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. His passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary. He made exceptional efforts to groom upcoming talent in our classical dances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)