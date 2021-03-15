Left Menu

Soni Razdan terms Alia 'Sunshine' on birthday, pens down hearwarming note

Terming her 'my sunshine,' actor and filmmaker Soni Razdan on Monday penned down a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter Alia Bhatt to make the day special.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:26 IST
Soni Razdan terms Alia 'Sunshine' on birthday, pens down hearwarming note
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Terming her 'my sunshine,' actor and filmmaker Soni Razdan on Monday penned down a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter Alia Bhatt to make the day special. The 64-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous monochromatic picture of the birthday girl.

Initiating the special birthday note for the 'Student Of The Year' actor with the quote of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, she wrote, "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds' Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ..." "May it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror. Happy Birthday, Sunshine! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don't have a number for that (heart and gift emoticons)" she further added.

Celebrity followers including Alia's rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 11 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Many celebs also chimed into the comments section to extend birthday greetings for Alia.

In awe of the heartfelt birthday wish, Dia Mirza left multiple heart emoticons, while fans couldn't stop themselves to extend wishes to her favourite star and left scores of cake and red heart emoticons and sent warm wishes. Earlier in the day, Alia's co-stars and friends from the industry including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and many others have taken to the social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress slams govt for not utilising funds for water sector

Cautioning that water is going to be a big issue in the future, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Monday slammed the government for not utilising the allocated funds for different projects and programmes in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.Particip...

Tokyo reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Japan, March 15 ANIXinhua Tokyo on Monday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the capitals tally to 115,584. The local government and health officials said the seven-day average of daily cases stood at 287.6, which is 113.5 per ...

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...

Pawar meets NCP ministers, says govt schemes shouldn't stop

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra has to be on alert in view of the rising coronavirus cases, but the implementation of welfare schemes should not stop.Pawar met ministers from his party, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021