Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' wins album of the year at Grammys

Pop superstar Taylor Swift won album of the year at music's Grammy awards on Sunday for her album "Folklore." Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic. The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again. J-Lo and A-Rod said to be 'working through some things' after reported split

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez said on Saturday they are still a couple and are "working through some things" after it was reported they split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million

Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues over the weekend. Those ticket sales, representing a 35% decline in its second weekend of release, push its overall total to $15.8 million domestically. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another $36 million at the international box office for a global haul of $52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30 fee. H.E.R. song 'I Can't Breathe' wins song of the year at Grammy Awards

Protest song "I Can't Breathe" by singer H.E.R. was named song of the year at music's Grammy Awards on Sunday. Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history making night marked by multiple wins for women. Beyonce's four Grammys on Sunday - two of them shared with best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion - took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous Grammy record for a female artist set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss. China will remove capacity limits of entertainment venues in low-risk areas of COVID-19

China will remove capacity limits for performance and entertainment venues in low-risk areas of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a notice on Monday. Local governments can decide on their capacity of consumers in these venues according to COVID-19 situation, the ministry said. 'Mank' leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Netflix's Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture. Other best picture nods went to "The Father, "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari, "Nomadland" , "Promising Young Woman" "Sound of Metal," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

