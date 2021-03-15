FACTBOX-Key nominations for 2021 Academy Awards
Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be presented on April 25. Following is a list of key film nominations:
BEST PICTURE "Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" "Mank"
"Promising Young Woman" "Minari"
"The Father" "Sound of Metal" "
"Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal" Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Steven Yeun - "Minari" BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman" Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman" Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland" David Fincher - "Mank"
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman" Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami" Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"
LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman - "The Father" Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy" Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"
Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Compiled by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
