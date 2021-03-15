FACTBOX-Key nominations for 2021 Academy Awards

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:35 IST
Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be presented on April 25. Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST PICTURE "Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" "Mank"

"Promising Young Woman" "Minari"

"The Father" "Sound of Metal" "

"Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal" Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari" BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman" Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman" Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland" David Fincher - "Mank"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman" Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"

Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami" Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman - "The Father" Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy" Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Compiled by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

